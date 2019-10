Sean Allewelt, a Carpentry Trades Teacher at Carlisle, was chosen to receive a gift from the ABC27 Friday Morning Lights sponsor, Members 1st.

Mr. Allewelt and his class have been working on a big project for Carlisle High School. Last year the school underwent a huge renovation of the gymnasium. They were able to save the 1998 class gift of a hand-drawn bison. This bison used to be in the gym floor. Once students finish restoring it, it will hang on the wall.