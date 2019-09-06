Teacher Spotlight: Palmyra’s Jeff Remington

Jeff Remington is a teacher in the Palmyra School District who has become a national advocate for elevating STEM education.

Mr. Remington has been teaching middle school science for over 30 years.

He said teachers who received the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching at the White House were invited to apply for the ambassadorship.

Over 130 White House Awardees applied and 10 National STEM ambassadors were chosen. Mr. Remington was among those 10 and the only one chosen from Pennsylvania.

Remington said the purpose is to inform the public and policymakers around the world of the importance of STEM for workforce readiness in the 4th industrial revolution.

Mr. Remington was chosen by Palmyra to receive a gift from the ABC27 Friday Morning Lights sponsor, Members 1st.