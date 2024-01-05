(WHTM) – Planting a tree helps the environment, will add character to your outdoor space, and can provide shade once it reaches maturity. Since trees can take decades to reach their full potential and are a large commitment, lots of care should go into the choice of what to plant.

One factor in the decision should be what trees are native to your area. For Pennsylvania, these are the best native trees to plant according to the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation & Natural Resources (DCNR).

Oak Trees

Oak trees are important because they provide shelter and food to lots of wildlife. They also support the most pollinators of all native trees. On the climate change side, they are known to absorb lots of carbon dioxide.

The Pennsylvania DCNR recommends planting white oak trees (Quercus alba) in an area that receives lots of sun and has dry or moist soil conditions. They suggest planting Northern red oak trees (Quercus rubra) in places that are mostly covered in shade. Although they prefer growing in sunny and dry areas, they can survive in shade.

This photograph taken on October 13, 2023, shows the trunk of a centuries-old oak tree

Hickory Trees

The nuts from Hickory trees feed many animals and the bark of the shagbark hickory gives a place for insects to spend the winter.

Hickory trees also help absorb carbon.

They are low-maintenance trees that like to be in the sun with well-draining and moist soil.

Both types of trees are susceptible to deer and precautions should be taken to keep them away.