CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Early July 26th as Heather Andrews walked through her garden oasis at her home, a little yellow butterfly landed on her head. This seemed to symbolically crown her as the butterfly queen – a title she has earned through her contributions to the Pennsylvania pollinator population.

“I’m just glad that I can really contribute and make a difference in my own backyard and that what I’m doing is impacting the longevity especially of the monarch butterflies,” Andrews said. “It is such a treat to know that you could save something that is truly endangered.”

Andrews became a Cumberland County master gardener during the pandemic and chose to specialize in pollinator plants. Since then, she has been giving back to the community by educating people on the importance of planting native plants and plants which will attract and feed pollinators.

Andrews started sharing her love of gardening and educating others even before she was a master gardener by posting videos from her personal garden online. One of the first videos she posted was a monarch emerging from its chrysalis which accumulated 25,000 views.

Andrews continued taking videos from her garden and eventually started Garden Thoughtfully where she teaches others about the importance of native plants, pollinators and how to care for gardens naturally through speaking engagements, consultations and online courses.

“I really love being able to share the research side because I do research for a living,” Andrews said. “I’m able to take these complex ideas and then translate that. What we try to do with Garden Thoughtfully is really break those complex ideas into sound bites, into something that somebody can actually do something about.”

Andrews got her green thumb from her grandaddy who was a beekeeper and who always maintained a rose garden.

“He told me that the years that his bees did well, his garden did well,” Andrews said.

That advice stuck with Andrews when she moved from Georgia to Pennsylvania. Compared to the south, Pennsylvania’s growing season goes by in the blink of an eye. Andrews delved into using pollinators to yield more food from her garden, planting herbs and milkweed to feed the pollinators.

Wild Bergamot/ Bee Balm (Monarda fistulosa) with Eastern Tiger Swallowtail

To Andrews’ surprise, the caterpillars in her yard devoured the milkweed, trimming the plant to the ground.

“When I saw that happen, I was hooked,” Andrews said. “I just loved it. I thought, this is so cool. What else could I grow that would help them, that would encourage them?”

As Andrews walked around her garden on Wednesday, she pointed out all of her milkweed plants and excitedly turned the leaves of one over to find tiny white dots – eggs of Monarch butterflies.

“I’m like a little girl at Christmas out there looking for eggs,” Andrews said.

Besides her own garden, Andrews helped to design and maintain the pollinator garden at the Craighead House in Cumberland. When making the garden, her and the team looked at magazines from the time period the house was a home to see which seeds could have been purchased back then and planted with that in mind. The family consisted of entomologists and twin brothers who were the first falconers in the United States, so the garden was designed with birds and bugs in mind as well.

For her own personal garden, Andrews received the Pennsylvania Horticulture Society Garden of Distinction honor in 2019. The Craighead House garden won the same award in 2020 followed by a statewide Master Gardener award in 2022.

“I’m super proud to be part of that,” Andrews said. “It’s a labor of love and to be recognized by your peers is really amazing.”

Andrews is also a huge advocate for growing native plants. Andrews notes that native plants are better for lots of reasons, including that they attract native Pennsylvania bees which are more effective pollinators. Andrews recommends that gardens consist of 70% native plants, if possible.

Something that Andrews tries to instill into others, however, is that growing the plants that attract pollinators, such as the native milkweed plant, isn’t enough. All pollinators need food as well. A nectar source is essential to ensuring pollinators survival and will make them more attracted to gardens.

The best setup Andrews recommends is for milkweed to be planted on the edges of a garden and for the nectar providing plants to be in the middle. Common milkweed, swamp milkweed and butterfly milkweed are best for native Pennsylvania bees; if more than one type of milkweed is planted, the number of eggs laid by butterflies more than doubles.

Another practice for a successful pollinator garden that Andrews emphasizes is to buy plants from local nurseries that don’t use chemicals. Some places use neonicotinoids, a derivative of nicotine, on plants that get into the flowers and seeds and kill birds and insects, including caterpillars.

“If you see a label that says, “This plant has been treated so it doesn’t get thrips and it doesn’t get aphids”, then I would avoid it,” Andrews said. “Because most likely it’s what you can’t see that actually could hurt your insects.”

Andrews is an advocate for natural gardening practices, which she shares tips for on Garden Thoughtfully. One of the tips you will find on her website is alternatives to warding off spotted lanternflies because the spray that is used doesn’t just kill the unwanted bugs – it also harms the endangered Monarch butterflies.

Swamp Milkweed (Asclepias syriaca) with Monarch Butterfly

Monarch butterflies are precious to Andrews and others for not only their beauty, but also the contributions the pollinators have on the environment. Andrews has built a haven for them in her yard, but it takes everyone doing their part to ensure they survive through their migration season.

The new super generation of Monarch butterflies are 10% larger than their parents and they will be leaving Andrews’ area in the timeframe of August to September.

“They can glide farther [than previous generations] and they’ll fly about 100 miles a day,” Andrews said. “So . . . if they go from my yard to yours, will they have anything to eat?”

Andrews next gardening project is centered around the endangered, Pennsylvania native butterfly Regal fritillary. These “monarchs dipped in chocolate”, as Andrews describes them, used to be in 39 Pennsylvania counties.

Now, they can only be found in one small area.

They lay 2,000 eggs but struggle to survive because they only eat violets. Soon, Andrews will be planting more violets in an effort to support the quickly dwindling population.

However, as mentioned, the effort to preserve pollinators requires action from everyone. As Andrews stressed, you don’t need a lot of land to make a place for the insects.

“What I think is great about participating in [gardening], even if it’s just a pot on your porch, you can make a huge difference,” Andrews said.

Master Gardener Andrews is doing her part, but it takes everyone gardening thoughtfully to help preserve Pennsylvania pollinators.