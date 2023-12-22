(WHTM) – Flowers are beautiful and many people enjoy growing their own to decorate their yards or to have some to pick and put in a vase on the table, but did you know that you can grow ones to spice up your cooking?

When people think of edible gardens, they usually imagine flourishing vegetable gardens or fruit trees, but some flowers can also be eaten. Many of these edible flowers may already be in your blooming oasis.

All of these flowers make for interesting, and tasty, additions to many meals.

Chamomile

Chamomile tea is a common drink and the flowers can be grown in your backyard. Plant this and you can steep your own fresh tea once.

Rose

Rose bushes are common in many yards and this is a way to put those beautiful petals to use. According to The Pioneer Woman, rose petals range from sweet to spicy and their intensity is correlates with how dark the petal is. Rose petals can be placed in ice cubes as a talking point for your next party, placed on cakes and other desserts for decorations or even added to salads for a different taste.

Calendula

This annual will be a colorful addition to your garden, attract pollinators like butterflies and then can be plucked and placed in salads.

Pansy

Another common plant, pansies range in color and can brighten up a garden. Their colors make them perfect to use as edible decorations for desserts and salads. These are also good flowers to use for Insta-worthy ice cubes. The Pioneer Woman says they will taste fresh and earthy/grassy.

Marigold

The Pioneer Woman states these flowers are easy to grow and have a bitter taste. They suggest using them in teas and salads. As a note, take the white part at the end of each petal off before using them in your kitchen.

Lavender

Lavender has so many uses, including in baking. The possibilities are endless. Lavender lemonade, lavender tea, lavender ice cream and lavender brownies are just a few of the options. It has a bitter, but refreshing taste and the aroma of it while you are making your concoctions will help ease any stress you may be experiencing.

Violet

Violet is a beautiful plant and can be used in teas, decorations for baked items and salad toppings. They are sweet additions to your baking cabinet.