(WHTM) – Deciding whether to start your garden from seeds or young plants is a big decision and there are a couple of factors to consider before heading to your local nursery.

Maturity time

Central Pennsylvania’s growing season is short. For that reason, it can be a better option to begin your garden with seedlings, or young plants for your plants to have time to mature.

If you are opting for seeds, placing them in the ground as soon as possible after the final frost is important. It might be best to start the seeds inside and transplant them outside after the last frost to give them a longer time to grow.

Take care to research how your plant responds to transplantation to decide whether seeds or seedlings are best for what you want to grow and the climate of Zone 7a.

Gardenary suggests that if it takes less than 65 days for a plant to mature then seeds are fine. If it will take longer than 65 days, then it is best to buy a plant.

Cost

If you are a gardener on a budget seeds are most cost-effective. Seed packets are usually much cheaper than purchasing multiple young plants and may be the best way for you to have variety in your garden.

Seed packets also generate more of one type of plant than simply buying one seedling of that species.

Personal Preference

If you are the type of gardener who takes pride in knowing that you did all the work to bring your plant to life, then seeds are the way to go. If you are focused solely on the end product or don’t care whether you started the plant, then seedlings can be a faster way to get the results you are looking for.

Planting seedling steps

Plants can experience shock from transplantation with certain types being more susceptible to negative effects from being replanted. If you are choosing the route of purchasing young plants, this is the method Gardenary suggests using when replanting your new greenery.