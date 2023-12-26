ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)–Someone in Pennsylvania may have ended their Christmas a million dollars richer after a local company sold a winning Powerball ticket Monday.

The $1 million ticket that was bought at the R&S Service Center, located at 535 York St. in Gettysburg, matched the five white balls that were drawn, 5-12-20-24-29, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced in a news release. The business got a $5,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

That wasn’t the only winning ticket recently sold, the PA Lottery said that another winning ticket for $150k was sold at Wild Cherry Market, located at 4117 Main St in Whitehall, in Lehigh County Saturday, Dec. 23. It was given $500 as a bonus for selling the ticket.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

In total $1.15 million was sold from these two drawings and over 150,700 PA Lottery Powerball® tickets won prizes.