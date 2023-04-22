(WHTM) – Face of America: Gettysburg is America’s most inspiring and inclusive cycling challenge and it began on Friday, April 21 in Arlington, Virginia and concludes on Sunday, April 23 in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.

Three-time Tour de France winner, Greg LeMond is leading the 110 mile bike ride.

“In 1994 the founders of World T.E.A.M. Sports, Jim Benson and Steve Whisnant, approached me about participating in an event planned to take place in March of 1995,” recalls LeMond. “Every experience that I have had with these athletes and their families has been profoundly moving. I have learned so much from these athletes and I have a deep commitment to supporting World T.E.A.M. Sports and their mission that The Exceptional Athlete Matters.”

“We are excited to have our long-time ambassador and former board member, Greg LeMond, join us for Face of America: Gettysburg.” says World T.E.A.M. CEO and President, Jon Brideau. “LeMond has had a long history with our organization, actively participating in our events and has cultivated meaningful relationships with our athletes. Our riders will be thrilled to see him and his amazing e-bikes from LeMond Bicycles.”

World T.E.A.M. announced that LeMond is the official bike sponsor for Face of America: Gettysburg. Riders have a chance to win a LeMond Prolog e-bike.

Advisor Group is sponsoring Face of America: Gettysburg; continuing the American Portfolios’ sponsorship legacy.

“We are excited to welcome Advisor Group to the Face of America family as our presenting sponsor,” says Brideau. “American Portfolios has been one of the most significant partners for World T.E.A.M Sports. We are also excited to welcome their expanded ride team: Team Advisory Group Eagles to FOA!”

“We salute and appreciate all the riders who are participating,” said Lon Dolber, Vice Chairman of Advisor Group. “The commitment and perseverance they represent is an inspiration for each of us to strive to be the best version of ourselves in any situation. Our team looks forward to joining the riders on the journey.”

The bike ride event has been held annually since 2006 and is a non-competitive program that honors America’s military veterans. Over $650,000 was raised by athletes, volunteers, and sponsors to support World T.E.A.M.

Over 75 of the athletes are military veterans who live with paralysis, loss of limb, blindness, post traumatic stress, traumatic brain injuries, and other injuries/conditions.

Local communities along the bike route come out to show support for the veterans/athletes.

Saturday, April 22 the riders will stop at the Frederick Fairgrounds for a special celebration.

Riders will be completing their journey early in the afternoon on Sunday, April 23 at the World War II American Experience Museum in Gettysburg