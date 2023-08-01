ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Three employees at a Midstate Children and Youth Services Department now face charges after a baby’s death that occurred several years ago.

Adams County District Attorney Brian Sinnett said that Iris Munnert was born with cocaine and THC in her system. In 2020, investigators say Iris’s mother violently shook her, which caused bruising, skull fractures, and brain bleeding.

The baby died days later. Her mother was charged with murdering her daughter.

Sinnett stated the investigation revealed what he called “several serious failures” by Adams County Children and Youth Services. Specifically, serious concerns were ignored and were never brought to the courts.

Sinnett stated that Steve Murphy, Clarissa Kiessling, and Sherri DePasqua, who are all CYS employees, were involved in supervising Iris and her sister.

All three of those employees are now charged with endangering the welfare of children.