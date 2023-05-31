(WHTM) — We continue our Gettysburg Campaign Timeline, picking up with the second full week of the Army of Northern Virginia and Army of the Potomac making moves and countermoves, and the responses of the Federal, State, and local governments to the developing emergency.

If you haven’t seen Part 1 of the timeline, you can find it here.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

June 10:

Major General Darius Couch is placed in command of the Department of the Susquehanna. Couch had commanded the Second Corp of the Army of the Potomac at Chancellorsville, and was so angered by Hooker’s handling of the battle that he refused to serve under him any longer.

Part of Ewell’s Corps leaves the Culpeper area and enters the Shenandoah Valley.

June 11:

Couch arrives in Harrisburg. He meets with Governor Andrew Curtin and his advisors and discusses how to raise volunteers.

Hooker gets a portion of his infantry in motion, but Lee now has a significant head start. Most of the Army of the Potomac sits in camp awaiting orders to move.

June 12:

Governor Curtin issues the first of three proclamations, which officially announces that the invasion is imminent and calls for volunteers.

Gordon’s brigade enters the Shenandoah Valley through the Chester Gap in the Blue Ridge Mountains, located about four miles south of Manassas Gap. They then march north, arrive at Front Royal, Virginia, in the evening., and camp east of the South Branch of the Shenandoah River.

June 13:

The divisions of Jubal Early and Major General Edward Johnson approach Winchester, Virginia, and attack the 2nd Division of the Union Eighth Corps, under Gen. Robert Milroy. Milroy pulls his forces back to the fortifications around the town, which he is convinced will hold off any attack. He does not yet know Ewell’s entire corps of the Confederate army is bearing down on him.

Couch has only about 250 men in uniform in the entire 34,000 square mile Department of the Susquehanna. (Many of them are from the Invalid Corps, injured or disabled soldiers assigned light duty to free up able soldiers to fight.) He requisitions 10,000 rifles and 1,000,000 rounds of ammunition, planning to raise militia forces. For some unknown reason, the arms end up in Pittsburgh.

June 14:

Early and Johnson envelop Milroy at Winchester. Confederate forces seize the high ground and overrun the outer defenses. Around 9 p.m. Milroy holds a council of war with his staff and decides to abandon Winchester before the Confederates pinch off the road leading north.

Major General Robert E. Rodes’ Division of the Second Army Corps approaches Pennsylvania. Refugees flee before them, pouring into Franklin County.

Hooker begins moving the rest of his army.

Central Pennsylvania counties start raising home guard companies.

Pennsylvania Governor Andrew Curtin calls on free African Americans to rally around the state flag.

Couch realizes that if Confederates ever gain Bridgeport (Hummel) heights on the western shore of the Susquehanna, they could bombard Harrisburg, and the city would be defenseless. No military engineer being available, Couch calls on the Pennsylvania Railroad for help. Three engineers are sent to Harrisburg by express train.

Couch also orders artillery from the War Department. None is sent.

June 15:

At 1 a.m. Milroy’s troops leave Winchester as quietly as possible to avoid tipping off the Confederates to their departure. Unfortunately for Milroy, their opponents are way ahead of them. Confederate troops march seven miles in the night and are waiting as Milroy comes up the road. After more than two hours of fighting Milroy and his staff manage to escape, but over 3000 Union soldiers are captured.

Brigadier General Albert Gallatin Jenkins’ cavalry brigade enters southern Pennsylvania, captures Greencastle, and then occupies Chambersburg. They occupy positions just north of the town and start foraging.

Work begins on the defenses of Hummels Heights. Citizen volunteers are soon supplemented by railroad workers, including a large contingent of African Americans. It proves to be tough work; the Heights are almost entirely shale, resisting the blows of picks and shovels. Blisters are the order of the day.

Lincoln calls for 100,000 men to meet the Confederate threat. Governor Curtin in turn calls for 50,000 Pennsylvanians. The response could charitably be described as lackluster.

June 16:

Jenkins’ troops cut telegraph lines, destroy Cumberland Valley Railroad track and freight cars, and “requisition” supplies in and around the town, which are sent south. So are captured African Americans, who are either about to be dragged back into slavery – or experience it for the first time.

The First Troop Philadelphia City Cavalry, a unit organized in the Revolutionary War (and still existing as part of the Pennsylvania National Guard), has units serving in various locations across the theater of war. The remaining 31 members in Philadelphia pass a resolution to volunteer its services, saddle up, and ride for Harrisburg.

Couch, realizing the importance of preventing Confederates from crossing the Susquehanna River, sends two officers to the Columbia/Wrightsville area. Major Charles Haldeman is to recruit troops to defend Columbia, and Colonel Emlen Franklin is to find volunteers to protect the Columbia-Wrightsville Bridge. At 5,620 feet long It’s the longest covered bridge in the world, carries both rail and pedestrian traffic, and has two towpaths for canal boats. If Confederates capture it the way is open for them to attack Harrisburg from the south, and march on Philadelphia.

Among the first to volunteer are students from two Lancaster County colleges.

To be continued…