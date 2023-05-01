GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — An Adams County woman has died four days after she was involved in a single-vehicle crash on Friday, April 28.

According to a report from the York County Coroner’s Office, 46-year-old Summer Sneeringer of Straban Township died after she was involved in a crash back on Monday, April 24.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Pennsylvania State Police say that Sneeringer was driving south on Flickinger Road in Gettysburg when she veered into the opposite lane, then back, where she then struck several trees. State Police say that no other vehicles were involved in the crash and that the vehicle Sneeringer was driving sustained extensive damage.

The coroner’s office says that Sneeringer was then transported to Wellspan York Hospital for initial evaluation, but was then released. She was then re-admitted on Thursday, April 27 and she succumbed to her injuries on Friday, April 28.

No autopsy will be performed but the next of kin has been notified, and the manner of death has been ruled accidental, according to the coroner’s office.