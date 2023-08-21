ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A tip led to the arrest of the man who robbed an Adams County CVS in July, according to state police.

Steven Silverman, 53, of Maryland, is accused of entering the store, along York Road in Straban Township, and making his way to the back office. Silverman then allegedly threatened an employee who was counting cash to put in a safe, state police in Gettysburg said in a criminal complaint.

About $2,000 in cash was stolen by Silverman who displayed a handgun during the robbery, according to the complaint.

During the investigation into the robbery, which was reported to troopers at about 6:15 pm., surveillance footage from the store showed the robber who was wearing a black bucket hat, a grey hoodie, black pants, green mask, and grey shoes, state police said. Silverman’s hands also appeared to have tattoos but were not identifiable.

Silverman’s black Ford Mustang has also been seen parking at the end of a lot in a nearby Walmart on the store’s surveillance footage, troopers said.

The complaint states that Silverman was seen getting out and walking toward the CVS and then he was seen returning to his Mustang following the robbery, before leaving the parking lot and heading toward Gettysburg Borough.

The telephone tip that would help police connect Silverman to the armed robbery came on Aug. 4, and troopers learned that he had a criminal history of committing bank robberies, along with his phone number. It was noted in the complaint that Silverman was convicted of a bank robbery in West Virgina in 2019.

Maryland State Police pulled over Silverman for a traffic stop on Aug. 1, and they were able to match Silverman’s phone number. Troopers said that they also sent state police video footage of the traffic stop which showed the same Mustang that was seen on the Walmart video footage.

It was noted in the complaint, that Silverman dropped a tea bottle during the robbery and police were able to match the fingerprints to his.

Silverman faces two felony charges of robbery, according to online court documents. He is currently locked up in Adams County Prison unable to post his bail set at $75,000.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 30.