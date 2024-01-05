ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A bicyclist was hospitalized after suffering serious injuries from a November crash in Adams County, according to a report from State Police.

First responders were called to the crash that happened just before 2 p.m. on Old Harrisburg Road near its intersection with Heidlersburg Road in Tyrone Township.

Troopers report that a 2019 GMC Terrain was stopped at the intersection while a man was riding an electric assisted bicycle west on Heidlersburg Road.

The crash happened when the bicyclist turned onto Old Harrisburg Road and the driver of the GMC continued to move north, the report reads.

The bicyclist suffered serious injuries from the crash and was transported to the hospital but the other driver was not injured.

It was noted in the crash report that a bicycle helmet was used.

UPMC EMS, York Springs Fire Department and Heidlersburg Fire Department assisted State Police at the scene.