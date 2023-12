ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A deadly crash has part of Route 15 shut down Friday night in Adams County.

511pa shows that there is a closure between Exit: PA 94 York Springs and Latimore Valley Road/Mountain Road because of a northbound crash as of 4:15 p.m.

Details of the crash are limited, but according to PennDOT officials, the crash is fatal. A tractor-trailer and another vehicle were involved.

