GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Main Street Gettysburg recently announced a capital campaign to raise $500,000 in grant match funds to build a new welcome center.

Main Street Gettysburg is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization that is focused on economic development in Gettysburg Borough according to Jill Sellers, president and CEO of Main Street Gettysburg.

According to Main Street Gettysburg, the proposed welcome center project will provide “a prime, central location for much-needed public amenities downtown,” consisting of:

Accessible, ADA-compliant bathrooms

Community meeting room

Transportation, visitor, and event information

Main Street Gettysburg has been collecting donations for the welcome center project since November of last year and has currently collected about $200,000 in donations, including the Gettysburg Borough’s donation of the project site itself, which was previously a residential location, according to Sellers. Last year, Main Street Gettysburg received donations from 68 individual donors for the proposed project.

“The generosity of this community is amazing! I have no doubt that together we can make this [project] happen!” Sellers said.

According to Sellers, the goal is to raise $500,000 or more and then apply for the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP), a state grant which will match raised funds 1:1 if the grant is approved.

Currently, the proposed project is expected to cost $1.5 million. If the project does not receive any state grant funding and falls short of the estimated $1.5 million price tag, then changes to the proposed project are likely.

The proposed welcome center will be approximately 2,560 square feet and will be located at 340 Baltimore St. in Gettysburg. Main Street Gettysburg’s goal is to break ground and finish the project in 2023, but this will depend on how much money they raise, and when they raise it.

To donate to the construction of the proposed welcome center project, you can visit Main Street Gettysburg’s website at www.mainstreetgettysburg.org, or for more information, you can call 717-337-3491.