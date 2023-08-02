GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Gettysburg Choral Society is looking for new singers to join for the fall season.

Auditions will be held by appointment on August 12 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and on August 21 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The choir will be performing two Christmas concerts. The first is set for December 1 at the United Lutheran Seminary Chapel in Gettysburg at 7 p.m. The second performance is scheduled for December 9 at the Seton Basilica in Emmitsburg, Maryland at 3p.m.

Currently, the group has a special need for tenors and basses but individuals with all voice types are welcome to audition.

The society says the audition process is simple and includes singing a familiar song to test for vocal accuracy, tone, blending and range.

The requirements to audition including being at least 18 years old and being able to read music.

The choral society says choral experience is also a plus.

Rehearsals will begin on Monday, September 11 and take place on subsequent Monday

evenings from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Trinity UCC, 60 East High Street in Gettysburg.

Those with questions can visit gettysburgchoralsociety.org or contact Director John McKay via call or text at (717) 476-1054 or by email at zoemckay@aol.com.