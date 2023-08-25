GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– A Gettysburg college student was out walking Friday morning when police say a van hit them, leaving them seriously injured.

According to a news release from Gettysburg police, the 18-year-old was crossing Washington Street at the intersection of Lincoln Avenue, when a 2008 Toyota Van being driven by a 78-year-old Gettysburg resident hit her.

The van driver was traveling west on Lincoln Avenue and tried to make a turn southbound onto North Washington Street. Another vehicle was stopped along North Washington Street and the driver waved the teenager along.

The van driver didn’t see the pedestrian, who was reportedly in a crosswalk, and thought that they were being waived along and went through the intersection, crashing into the student, the release states.

Police say that the call went out around 11 a.m. for a crash between a car and a pedestrian.

The student was transported to the local hospital where she was then flown to a trauma center in York, according to the news release.

According to a statement from Gettysburg College, the student was seriously injured and the family is on the way to be with them.

“Dear Campus Community, I am writing to let you know that late this morning, a member of our first-year class was hit by a car while crossing Washington Street. The student was seriously injured and has been transported to a hospital for care. The family has been notified and are on their way to be with their student. I recognize this information may be upsetting. Learning about or witnessing a traumatic event affects everyone differently. If you would like to talk with someone for support, Counseling and Wellness Services is offering extended drop-in hours through 10pm tonight. We will provide an update later today about additional Counseling resources that will be available throughout the weekend. You can also reach a Counselor on call outside these hours by calling Campus Safety at 717-337-6911 and asking to be connected with the Counselor on call.” Gettysburg College

There was an hour and half long closure from North Washington to Lincoln Avenue and West Stevens Street. Gettysburg Fire Police and the Gettysburg Fire Company assisted police at the scene.

The crash is currently under police investigation, anyone with information is asked to contact them through the Adams County Emergency Service Dispatch Center at (717)-334-8101.