GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Forget stealing the Declaration of Independence, someone decided to take a movie script during a weekend celebration for the film in Adams County.

Adams County Historical Society shared on Facebook that an original signed copy of the script for the movie “Gettysburg” was taken from an auction table when actors reunited to celebrate the film’s 30th anniversary.

The society posted an update on Monday that the script was returned, but there was no word if there would be charges regarding the theft.

The script is titled “The Killer Angels,” the original name for the movie before it was changed to “Gettysburg” on Oct. 8, 1993.

Gratitude was expressed towards Cumberland Township Police and for everyone who helped by sharing the post on social media.