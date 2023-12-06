GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Families (especially families with special learners) will be able to attend events at Gettysburg National Military Park to start the new year.

“Our museum and our park can and should be a community resource for all families. History teaches us how to think critically, and how to feel empathy, it inspires us to tackle our challenges or to right past wrongs. It helps us to grow as individuals and as a society… and besides all that, time traveling can be great fun,” explained Barbara Sanders, Supervisory Education Specialist for Gettysburg National Military Park.

The following events are scheduled:

Sensory Friendly Day Saturday, Jan. 13 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Join the Army with Company K for Hearing-Impaired Saturday, Jan 20 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Lincoln at Gettysburg for Visually-Impaired Saturday, Jan. 27 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Gettysburg Museum of the American Civil War for English Language Learners Saturday, Feb. 3 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Sensory Friendly Day Saturday, Feb. 10 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

History Kids Reading Adventures Club Saturday mornings at 11 a.m.



For more information on these and other family-focused programming at Gettysburg National Military Park, please visit nps.gov/gett or email Gett_Education@nps.gov.