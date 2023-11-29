GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Gettysburg National Military Park and Eisenhower National Historic Site have a new acting superintendent.

Kristina Heister, the Deputy Superintendent at Gettysburg National Military Park (NMP) and Eisenhower National Historic Site (NHS), began serving as Acting Superintendent on November 5, a post she will hold for 120 days.

This appointment comes as former Superintendent Steve Sims begins his new assignment as Superintendent of Independence National Historical Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Heister, a 31-year National Park Service employee, has previously served as the Superintendent of the Upper Delaware Scenic and Recreational River and as Chief of Natural Resources for the NPS Northeast Region. She serves as a key leader on the park’s management team and provides oversight for all aspects of park operations.

This is not the first time she’s served as the Acting Superintendent held the reins at Gettysburg NMP and Eisenhower NHS in 2019.

While Heisler serves as Acting Superintendent, Zach Bolitho, the Chief of Resources Stewardship and Planning, will serve as Acting Deputy Superintendent. Like Heisler, Bolitho will hold the position for 120 days starting on November 5. Mr. Bolitho has worked at Gettysburg NMP and Eisenhower NHS since 2011. As the Chief of Resources Stewardship and Planning he coordinates and develops preservation programs and planning initiatives. Over the past 24 years, he’s served in the resource stewardship offices at several premiere cultural resource sites throughout the country.

Gettysburg National Military Park preserves, protects, and interprets for this and future generations the resources associated with the 1863 Battle of Gettysburg, the Soldiers' National Cemetery, and their commemorations.

Eisenhower National Historic Site preserves and interprets the home and farms of the Eisenhower family as a memorial to the life, work, and times of General Dwight David Eisenhower, 34th president of the United States, and to the events of far-reaching importance that occurred on the property.

