GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Gettysburg pig named Kevin Bacon has been on the run for nearly a week and his owners need help catching him.

According to his owner, Kevin broke loose around 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 14 and has been spotted several times. He’s been seen several times in the area of Marsh Creek Campground and Emmitsburg Road.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

A few times Kevin has returned home and left without the owner noticing and is believed to still be in the area. In the meantime, they’re building a new pen to hopefully catch him if and when he returns.

Kevin’s owners’ farm borders 50 acres of private property that includes dense brush and woods

Anyone who spots Kevin in person or on a trail cam is asked to call 443-605-5463.