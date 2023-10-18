GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– A program for managing the deer population in Pennsylvania will be underway at two historical sites in Adams County.

The “lethal removal” of white-tailed deer from Gettysburg National Military Park and Eisenhower National Historic Site will begin in October and last until March 2024, according to a news release. This is part of the White-tailed Deer Management Plan/Environmental Impact Statement.

The goal of the program is to preserve the cultural landscape as well as vegetation and agricultural crops, the release states. The removal of the deer population will be done by qualified federal employees. Hunting is not allowed.

The culled deer will be tested for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). Part of GNMP and all of Eisenhower National Historic Site are designated a CWD Management Area by the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

If test results come back negative for CWD, then the venison will be donated to local area food banks and non-profits via United Way Adams County, according to the release.

United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Wildlife Services will be doing the work under an inter-agency agreement with the National Park Service (NPS).