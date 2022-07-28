GETTYSBURG Pa. (WHTM) — On Tuesday, July 26, a $13 million rehabilitation of Little Round Top began at National Military Park (NMP). The Little Round Top area of the battlefield is going to be closed for about 18 months while the National Park Service improves infrastructure and updates the overall experience for visitors.

Little Round Top is very important to the visitors of the Gettysburg NMP, according to a 2017 study 90% of park visitors go to Little Round Top during their battlefield visit.

“This closure will allow the necessary improvements to be completed in a safe and timely manner. The result of this project will help prevent further damage to this iconic location while increasing access and improving the visitor experience,” Superintendent Steven D. Sims said.

This rehabilitation project will will address the following:

Overwhelmed parking areas and safety hazards

Significant erosion caused by heavy visitation

Degraded vegetation

Poor accessibility



Factors like high visitation can be damaging to the landscape and result in historical features of the battlefield. The rehabilitation of Little Round Top is going to reestablish, preserve, and protect the features that are essential to understanding the three-day battle that took place at Gettysburg.

There will also be new signs and trail alignments that will allow the visitors to immerse themselves into the landscape.

The following will be closed during this 18-month rehabilitation:

The entirety of Little Round Top, the area that borders Wheatfield Road to the north, Crawford Avenue to the west, Warren Avenue to the south, and Sykes Avenue to the east

Roads in their entirety: Sykes Avenue, Warren Avenue, and Wright Avenue

Hiking trail in its entirety: The trail that runs parallel to Sykes Avenue, located on the east side of the road, from Wheatfield Road on the north end to just past Wright Avenue on the south end

During the rehabilitating, the following will be closed to all vehicle traffic:

South Confederate Avenue will be closed to all vehicle traffic south of the picnic area

South Confederate Avenue will be open to all pedestrians from south of the picnic area to near the four way intersection, but they will then be required to turn around

If you have anymore questions about the detour or about the project itself, you can visit the following website Gettysburg National Military Park (U.S. National Park Service) (nps.gov).