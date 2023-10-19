ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A road is closed in Adams County Thursday evening after a multi-vehicle crash.

According to 511pa, there is a closure along PA 166 between Honda Road, Bener Road, and Littlestown Road after a crash. United Hook and Ladder Company #33 reports that two vehicles, a sedan, and a semi, were involved in the crash that damaged a pole and transformer.

In a Facebook post, the fire company wrote that they rushed to the scene of a vehicle accident with entrapment and found that a car and semi had collided.

A person was trapped in the wreckage and had to be freed, the company wrote, and a medical helicopter was reportedly also called to the scene.

Pennsylvania State Police are currently investigating the crash, and the road is expected to remain closed for an extended period of time so Met-Ed can fix the pole and transformer.