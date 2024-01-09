ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Franklin County man who worked as a nanny has been charged after a State Police investigation found more than 100 inappropriate files on his cell phone and said he allegedly engaged in inappropriate behavior with children he was babysitting.

In December, State Police were notified that Dominic Barbagallo of Chambersburg was allegedly interacting with a group of people who were posing as a child in Mount Pleasant Township.

State Police say Barbagallo was interviewed and recorded by the group, and allegedly revealed the child pornography files on his phone, and that he had even accessed the dark web through an app, the criminal complaint shows.

Barbagallo, the criminal complaint states, also admitted that he sexually abused children when he was babysitting them in recent months.

When Barbagallo was taken to the police station, State Police say he gave Troopers his phone, and they were able to find “in excess of 100 images/videos” inappropriately depicting children.

“Investigators arrested Barbagallo after serving a search warrant on his cellular telephone and finding numerous files of Child Sexual Abuse Materials, legally known as child pornography,” the Adams County District Attorney’s office said in a statement. ” During the course of this investigation, Detectives learned that Barbagallo may have interacted with children as part of his job as a self-employed nanny.”

Barbagallo faces charges of possession of child pornography and criminal use of a communication facility.

The District Attorney says that the case is still under investigation and that anyone with information about Barbagallo working as a nanny is encouraged to contact the DA’s Office.