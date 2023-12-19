ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A man wanted is wanted on charges that accuse him of child rape and other child sex crimes in Adams County, police say.

According to online court documents, William Sanchez-Triu faces felony charges of rape of a child, aggravated indecent assault of a child, statutory sexual assault, sexual assault, indecent assault of a person less than the age of 13 and corruption of minors.

Gettysburg police said in a news release that they filed the charges after a lengthy investigation that began in August when they received a complaint of a child sexual assault that happened about five years ago in the borough.

Police believe that Sanchez-Triu is living in York and are asking anyone with information about his whereabout to call them at 717-334-8101.