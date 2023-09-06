GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– A driver in a hit-and-run crash that involved three vehicles in Adams County over Labor Day weekend is at large and police are asking for the public’s help to find him.

Gettysburg Police Department wrote in a Facebook post that a driver of an SUV drove into two vehicles that were legally parked along the 100 block of Breckenridge Street early in the morning on Saturday, Sept. 2.

Police say the male driver of a white 2014 Ford Escape bearing PA Registration LJH3366 crashed into a white 2017 Ford Escape and then pushed the vehicle into a 2005 Ford Focus, causing disabling damage to all involved vehicles, the post reads.

When police arrived at the scene, just before 5 a.m., they spoke to a resident who reported that they saw and talked to the driver. Police said described the resident described him to be in his 20s with dark curly hair.

The owner of the 2014 Ford was found to have been out of town during the incident and said that they left the vehicle at an Ortanna residence, police wrote. The investigation to identify the driver involved is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police through Adams County Emergency Services Dispatch Center at (717)-334-8101.