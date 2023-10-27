ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– State Police are searching for a missing man in Adams County who was last reported to be driving a U-Haul.

According to a news release, a missing person report about Zachary Shanaberger, 43, of Maryland, was received by State Police in Gettysburg Thursday morning before 9:30 a.m. along Beechwood Drive in Hamiltonban Township.

It was reported by State Police that Shanaberger was last known to be driving a white U-Haul van, however, the registration is unknown. Where Shanaberger may be traveling is unknown as State Police did not state the direction that the U-Haul was last known to be headed.

Shanaberger was described by Troopers to be about 5’10” tall, weighing about 165 pounds, has blonde hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a blue ballcap and a grey sweatshirt and sweatpants.

Anyone with knowledge of Shanaberger’s whereabouts is asked to contact State Police in Gettysburg at (717)-334-8111.