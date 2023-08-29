GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– Parts of Gettysburg National Military Park will be closed in the upcoming months for road work.
Repaving for park roads west and north of Gettysburg (Day 1 Battlefield) and the East Cavalry battlefield will start on Tuesday, Sept. 5.
The project will go on for three months and during that time there will be road closures mainly from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. as work goes on Sunday through Thursday. Friday is reserved as a rain date.
No work will also done on federal holidays or during the weekend.
Below are the roads scheduled to be repaved:
- Oak Ridge parking area: September 5-7 with striping to follow.
- Eternal Light Peace Memorial parking area: September 5-8 and 10-14 (Friday work is required due to the Labor Day federal holiday) with striping to follow.
- North Confederate Avenue: September 14-18 with shoulder work to follow.
- Doubleday/Wadsworth Avenues: September 18-20 with shoulder work to follow.
- Buford Avenue: September 20-22 with shoulder work and striping to follow.
- Reynolds Avenue: September 22-26 with shoulder work and striping to follow.
- West End Guide Station parking area: September 26-27 with striping to follow.
- Stone/Meredith Avenues: September 27-29 with shoulder work and striping to follow.
- Howard Avenue: September 29 to October 4 with shoulder work and striping to follow.
- Jones-Battalion Avenue: October 4-5.
For the East Cavalry battlefield roadwork will occur throughout the day leaving the below roads closed:
- United States Calvary Avenue: From October 16-23.
- Confederate Calvary/Gregg Avenues: From October 23 to November 9.
For more information regarding the upcoming replacement project for the park can be found online at its website.