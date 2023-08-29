GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– Parts of Gettysburg National Military Park will be closed in the upcoming months for road work.

Repaving for park roads west and north of Gettysburg (Day 1 Battlefield) and the East Cavalry battlefield will start on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

The project will go on for three months and during that time there will be road closures mainly from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. as work goes on Sunday through Thursday. Friday is reserved as a rain date.

No work will also done on federal holidays or during the weekend.

Below are the roads scheduled to be repaved:

  • Oak Ridge parking area: September 5-7 with striping to follow. 
  • Eternal Light Peace Memorial parking area: September 5-8 and 10-14 (Friday work is required due to the Labor Day federal holiday) with striping to follow. 
  • North Confederate Avenue: September 14-18 with shoulder work to follow. 
  • Doubleday/Wadsworth Avenues: September 18-20 with shoulder work to follow. 
  • Buford Avenue: September 20-22 with shoulder work and striping to follow. 
  • Reynolds Avenue: September 22-26 with shoulder work and striping to follow. 
  • West End Guide Station parking area: September 26-27 with striping to follow. 
  • Stone/Meredith Avenues: September 27-29 with shoulder work and striping to follow. 
  • Howard Avenue: September 29 to October 4 with shoulder work and striping to follow. 
  • Jones-Battalion Avenue: October 4-5. 

For the East Cavalry battlefield roadwork will occur throughout the day leaving the below roads closed:

  • United States Calvary Avenue: From October 16-23. 
  • Confederate Calvary/Gregg Avenues: From October 23 to November 9. 

For more information regarding the upcoming replacement project for the park can be found online at its website.