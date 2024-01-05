GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– A Pennsylvania museum was awarded the “Best New Museum” in America by USA Today.

Gettysburg Beyond the Battle won USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice travel award and beat out other museum nominations from New York, Washington D.C. and Las Vegas, a news release states.

“The outpouring of support from our friends, both locally and nationally, has been

incredible,” Executive Director Andrew Dalton said in a statement. “We had an amazing year in 2023 and are looking forward to welcoming even more visitors in 2024. Winning this award is a tremendous honor and a testament to the hard work and dedication of our staff, volunteers, members, and supporters.”

In April the museum, located at 625 Biglerville Road, opened, and had over 50,000 visitors along with hosting more than 50 events for the year. One of the events was the 30th Anniversary of the movie “Gettysburg.”

A popular feature of the museum is an immersive room, called “Caught in the Crossfire,” that allows visitors to experience what it was like to live through the events that took place July 1863.

To celebrate the award, the museum will be open free to any resident of Adams County on Jan. 15 and will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.