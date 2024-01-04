ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– Thousands of dollars worth of siding was stolen in Adams County and police are looking for the culprit.

A report from State Police in Gettysburg states that the theft happened at the Amblebrook development located at 24 Boneset Drive in Straban Township Wednesday just after 1:30 p.m.

Someone managed to steal about 30 boxes of siding that is worth around $3,000, State Police report. They loaded up a white four-door pickup truck that had a black ladder rack with the siding and drove away headed south on Hunterstown Road.

Anyone with information regarding the theft is asked to contact the State Police at (717)-334-8111.