ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A restaurant franchise that has been family-operated for more than six decades announced that it will be closing one of its Gettysburg locations.

The Dairy Queen Grill & Chill at 230 Steinwehr Avenue shared on Facebook that after ten years, their last day of business is Saturday, Dec. 23. The hours will run from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

“After 10 years at our DQ Grill & Chill location on Steinwehr Avenue, we have made the difficult decision to close our doors,” the restaurant wrote on Facebook. “We appreciate our loyal customers who made our time an enjoyable one. We will miss the camaraderie on Steinwher Avenue and being a part of all the events the businesses worked together on, for the community.”

The Maslowski family has owned the Dairy Queen in Gettysburg for 68 years. The other one at 915 York Road has been in the family since the 1950s and will continue to run for the foreseeable future, the restaurant wrote.

“Our DQ family business will continue to support the community through our 69th year and beyond,” the post read.

The first Dairy Queen first opened in Illinois in 1940 and it wasn’t until 1985 that one of the restaurant’s signature treats, the Blizzard, was created.