GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– A 79-year-old woman was flown to the hospital after she was hit by a truck in Gettysburg, according to a news release.

A driver in a 2009 Ford F-250 hit the woman who was trying to cross an intersection in Gettysburg Tuesday around 2:40 p.m., borough police wrote.

The woman suffered head injuries and was rushed to Gettysburg Hospital where she was then flown by helicopter to another medical facility for treatment, police wrote.

The driver, police wrote, was traveling northbound on Franklin Street and tried to turn onto W. Middle Street when he hit the woman.

An investigation revealed that the traffic signal for the Ford was green, and the stop-hand sign was on, meaning not to cross, the release reads. Witnesses at the scene were able to confirm that the light was green, police wrote. The driver also told police that he did not see the woman crossing.

Police are looking for another driver who was going through the intersection at the time and wants to speak to them as a possible witness.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Anyone else with information about the crash is asked to contact police through Adams County dispatch at (717)-334-8101.