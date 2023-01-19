Giant Find Your Balance Gift Cards Giveaway 2023

GIANT is committed to simplifying shopping, inspiring fresh ideas and creating healthier communities to make your life a little simpler and better so you can get back to what matters most. Everything we do is For Today’s Table – and that includes yours. For Today’s Table represents the notion that the world is a better place when families come together at their table and connect over a meal, no matter where their “table” may be.

Find balance we all seem to be looking for, even when you’re juggling. It’s not about perfect choices. It’s about small choices that add up and help you keep everything else balanced, too. GIANT offers a variety of ways to help you find balance, like Guiding Stars which makes it easier to make nutritious choices; GIANT brand products, family size offerings and weekly meal deals, offering incredible value; and meal planning and recipe inspiration online and in the GIANT app!

GIANT can help you jump start 2023 with healthful tips from our pharmacists on topics like how to boost immunity and heart health and recipe inspiration for creating balanced, affordable, and family-approved meal and snacks from our team of dietitians. In January and February, join our dietitian team for free, live classes via Zoom for families and chefs of all ages include:

Produce Spotlight: Join the dietitians every Monday at 12 p.m. to explore seasonal produce and all the ways it strengthens our immune systems in January with featured recipes like Thai Mango and Cucumber Salad and Peanut Butter and Banana French Toast. Then in February the dietitians explore red, yellow, green, and blue color groups and the many benefits of eating a rainbow of fruits and veggies.

Wellbeing Workshops: In January, discover new finds and familiar favorite Guiding Star-rated products in each grocery departments throughout a virtual store tour series. Celebrate Heart Health Month in February with classes like Mediterranean Diet, filling up with fiber, and heart healthy flavors.

Build a Balanced: In January, keep your family warm and satisfied all winter long with inspiration and recipes from the dietitians’ Build a Balanced Soup series Tuesdays at 12 p.m. in honor of National Soup Month. In February, the series continues highlighting easy and affordable ideas for building a balanced spaghetti night, salad, dessert, and oatmeal bowl.