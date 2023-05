YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Starting on Thursday night, the major non-profit event Give Local York is back.

The event is the biggest 24-hour event in York County when non-profits work for 24 hours to raise money from thousands of donors.

This year’s event will be held starting Thursday night at 9 p.m. and running to Friday night at 9 p.m.

Last year more than 300 organizations received more than $4 million raised.