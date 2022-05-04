YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Give Local York, the biggest 24-hour give event in York County history, returns this week on May 6, 2022, with nearly 300 nonprofits participating.

On May 6, from 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m., donors can visit the Give Local York website to make their gift to the nonprofit of their choice. The goal for Give Local York 2022 is for more than 11,100 donors to make a gift on Give Day.

In 2021 more than 11,000 donors helped raise $3.7 million for more than 300 local nonprofits.

This year Give Local York returns in-person with nonprofits providing street-fair-type activities on the streets of Downtown York during First Friday. The day also includes a GLY-themed York Revolution game at PeoplesBank Park with a Finale Concert to follow outside the stadium. Participating Give Local York nonprofits, volunteers and sponsors will be invited to celebrate their hard work as the totals are tallied until midnight.

The Give Local York Livestream, GLY Live, will continue – presenting a real-time virtual event dashboard that will showcase total dollars raised, top participating organizations, leaderboard updates, donor feed, and more.

In the four years since its founding, Give Local York has united our community, raising $11.74 million for local nonprofits from tens of thousands of donors from all over the region, the state, the country, and the world.