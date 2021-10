PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) -- Looking for a job? The U.S. Postal Service will host a series of job fairs to fill immediate openings for multiple positions, which include city carrier assistants, rural carrier associates, mail handler assistants, postal support employees, assistant rural carriers, mail processing clerks, and mail handler assistants.

Individuals interested are asked to visit one of the following locations to apply for the desired position. Each fair listed below (by county) will take place between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.: