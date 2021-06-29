4th of July Food Truck Festival & Fireworks

Foodies and families will all find something they enjoy at the 4th of July Food Truck Festival and Fireworks happening at Riverfront Park this July 4th. Over 30 food trucks will be serving up tasty treats so there’s something for everyone to fill up on. The event also features performances by local musicians, a free kids zone with balloon animals and a patriotic craft, plus a wine garden pouring wine from across the state. It all ends with a brilliant fireworks display. This event is free to attend so don’t miss it.