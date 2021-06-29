4th of July Food Truck Festival & Fireworks

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) -- A mandatory water conservation order for the Mechanicsburg water system was issued by the Pennsylvania American Water (PAW) on Monday, June 28.

The order reaches about 41,500 customers in the system including parts of Silver Spring Township, Hampden Township, Lower Allen Township, Lemoyne Borough, Wormleysburg Borough, East Pennsboro township, New Cumberland Borough, Fairview Township, Shiremanstown Borough, Camp Bill Borough and Newberry Township.