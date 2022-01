HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As of data checked at 12:50 p.m. on Jan. 24, 2022, there were 36,921 additional cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania from Jan. 21 through Jan. 23 for a statewide cumulative total of 2,138,884 confirmed cases and 442,947 probable cases, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The daily case breakdown from the past three days is as follows: