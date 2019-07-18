Later this summer, Skylar Weaver will embark on a 17,000 mile journey through 16 countries while on his motorcyle. It’s all to raise awareness on Alopecia areata, an autoimmune disorder that causes hair loss.
Skylar was with us Thursday to share his story and hopes changes lives along his solo journey from Pennsylvania to Argentina.
Adventures for Alopecia
