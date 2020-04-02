Amanda shares recipes for slow-cooked shredded chicken tacos

Getting a nutritious meal on the table these days may be a struggle.

On Thursday’s show, Amanda stepped into the kitchen to share some easy and healthy recipes for pulled chicken tacos.

Weis Markets Slow-cooked Pulled Chicken Taco Recipes: Teriyaki Pineapple, Fiesta, BBQ Corn

For each recipe, you’ll need boneless, skinless chicken breasts and tortillas

Teriyaki Pineapple tacos will require crushed pineapple, reduced sodium teriyaki sauce and water.

Fiesta tacos will require salsa and black beans.

BBQ Corn tacos will require barbecue sauce and corn.

For all recipes, you’ll want to dump the ingredients inside a slow cooker, and cook on high for 3 to 4 hours. When the chicken is cooked, shred it using two forks. Return the chicken to the slow cooker, and stir so it’s coated with sauce. Finally, serve on your favorite shell.