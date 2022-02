HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) -- Harrisburg City Council is scheduled to finalize the city's budget at a meeting on Tuesday night, Feb. 15. It is the first budget under new Mayor Wanda Williams.

Mayor Williams and City Council President Danielle Bowers have talked about the importance of transparency and they want residents to be involved in the process. City council members met with the mayor Monday night to discuss amendments to the budget. Public safety was a major topic of discussion.