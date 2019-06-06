American Lung Association starts 'The Vape Talk'
The American Lung Association is working to end the unhealthy trend of vaping. On Thursday's Good Day PA, we learned more about "The Vape Talk" campaign.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Vandal strikes Warwick Township neighborhood
- Judge blocks some powers of Harrisburg school board
- State Democratic Party adds to calls for lawmaker to resign