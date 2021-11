PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) -- The year 2021 marks the 100th anniversary of the selection, return from Europe, and interment at Arlington Cemetery of the Unknown Soldier.

Independence Seaport Museum in Philadelphia chronicles the seafaring history of Pennsylvania. "People don't think about Pennsylvania as a maritime state, and yet we are," Peter Seibert, CEO and president of the museum, said. Its most famous exhibit -- the cruiser Olympia.