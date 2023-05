Dr. John Daversa, a multi-Grammy-winning composer, trumpet player, and educator is coming to Lebanon Valley College for an evening of jazz. He spent the week working with students in the music program and now they are celebrating with a special performance you don’t want to miss. Get the details on his work and the event.

Jazz artist Dr. John Daversa and Dr. Justin Morell from Lebanon Valley College perform their song “Junk Wagon.”