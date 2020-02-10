Annual spinning event brings awareness to childhood heart disease

In 2018, Cherish Sims was diagnosed with dilated cardiomyopathy. She was a patient at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) where she received a heart transplant.

Fast forward to present day, Cherish is free of any heart conditions and is now spreading awareness through her “Cherished Hearts” spin team.

On Monday’s Good Day PA, Cherish and her mother Tiffiney joined us to share how viewers at can participate in the 2020 annual Philly Spin-In on March 8. The event helps bring awareness to childhood heart disease.

