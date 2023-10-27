There was once a spiritual compound in Lancaster County where seances took place, the operator claimed to be in touch with the dead but it turned out to be a hoax. That story inspired Adam Perry of Lancaster County to write his novel “Ghosts Come Rising.” The book for young readers tells the story of a 12-year-old and their brother who search for answers on a spooky spiritualist commune. Learn more about the story, the inspiration behind it, and how to read it for yourself.
