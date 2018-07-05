Author Spotlight: Berend Mets', "Waking Up Safer? An Anesthesiologist's Record"

This Anesthesiologist's record tells the story. Drawing on personal experience, while tracking historical and scientific developments, I chronicle the tales of notable individuals who have contributed to the field. Interweaving my own training in anesthetic practice - across three continents - with the historical trajectory of anesthesia's development, I squarely assemble the case for enhanced safety, explaining the practice of anesthesiology along the way. Describing the pivotal role of specialty training, anesthesia drug development, equipment design, systems science, and the use of protocols and checklists, I draw on parallels between aviation and anesthesia to illustrate how anesthesiology has been engineered to become ever safer. – Synopsis of “Waking Up Safer? An Anesthesiologist’s Record”