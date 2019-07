On this date in history, some of the worst fighting took place during the Battle of Gettysburg. The location of the fighting is the focus of a new book written by authors Britt C. Isenberg & James A. Hessler.

The pair sat down with us Tuesday to talk about their book “Gettysburg’s Peach Orchard: Longstreet, Sickles, and the Bloody Fight for the ‘Commanding Ground’ along the Emmitsburg Road.”