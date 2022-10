You know the name “Jim Thorpe,” probably because of the Pennsylvania town. The strange story of how that town was named is just ahead. You may also know Thorpe as an athlete, Olympian and Carlisle Indian School football standout. David Maraniss has written a book about the myth and the man. Maraniss’ book is “Path Lit by Lightning: the life of Jim Thorpe” is the subject of today’ Author Spotlight.